Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 6,035 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$90,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340,387 shares in the company, valued at C$5,078,574.04.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Lee Russell Curran sold 6,349 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.04, for a total value of C$76,441.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.08. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$8.44 and a one year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEY. TD Securities dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

