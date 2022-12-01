Philcoin (PHL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $341,817.58

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $341,817.58 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

