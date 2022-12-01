Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 144,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

