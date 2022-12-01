PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown Sells 83,700 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 83,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total transaction of C$641,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,675,283.79.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$34,450.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.29. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$8.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

