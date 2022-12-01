Powerledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $74.06 million and $8.07 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

