PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 576289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

PowerSchool Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $9,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

