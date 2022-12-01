PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 576289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
PowerSchool Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.