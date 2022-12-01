Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $278,306.47 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.70 or 0.06295538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00505130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.66 or 0.30724376 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

