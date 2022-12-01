Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.