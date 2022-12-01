Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPRF opened at 1.23 on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of 1.23 and a 52-week high of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is 1.64.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

