Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPRF opened at 1.23 on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of 1.23 and a 52-week high of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.28 and its 200 day moving average is 1.64.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primary Health Properties (PHPRF)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.