ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,138 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07.

