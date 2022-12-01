Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $219,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

