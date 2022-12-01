Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $25.40. Prudential shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 10,324 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,220 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
