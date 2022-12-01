Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $25.40. Prudential shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 10,324 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,220 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.