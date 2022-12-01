PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,430,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,844,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.40. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

