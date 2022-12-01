Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform.
