Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 931.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

