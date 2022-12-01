Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading

