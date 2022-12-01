PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 12,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

