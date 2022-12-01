Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$82.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.26. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$54.28 and a 12-month high of C$83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

