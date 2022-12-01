Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.