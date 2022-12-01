Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

