Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after buying an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

