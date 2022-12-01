Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $792,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

