Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

