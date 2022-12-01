Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 2.2 %

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

CHT opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

