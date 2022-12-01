Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $690.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.08. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

