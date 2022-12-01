Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

