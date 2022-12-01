QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

