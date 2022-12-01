Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $346.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

