Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.60 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

