Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.70 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

