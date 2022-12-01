Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.90

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.90 or 0.00052420 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $88.98 million and $33,716.28 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.94233587 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,657.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

