QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00007466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.43 or 0.06495119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00505232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.51 or 0.30730606 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

