Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.26

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 6208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $872,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rambus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

