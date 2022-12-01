Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.27

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and traded as low as $19.25. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.49%.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

