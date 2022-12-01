Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

