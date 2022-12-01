Rational Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

