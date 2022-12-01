Raymond James Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.
TC Energy Stock Performance
TRP stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 2,515,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,071. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
