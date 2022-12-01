Raymond James Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$63.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 2,515,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,071. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TC Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.