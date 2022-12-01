Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Up 1.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.34. 4,924,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,952,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,420,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 221.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,798.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter.

