Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

SO stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

