Reserve Rights Reaches Market Cap of $174.54 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $174.54 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.60 or 0.30775595 BTC.
Reserve Rights Profile
Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.
