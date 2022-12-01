Reviewing Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Vaxart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,402.45 -$68.28 million ($1.94) -3.61 Vaxart $890,000.00 174.02 -$70.47 million ($0.83) -1.42

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omega Therapeutics and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.22%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -6,252.80% -55.11% -45.58% Vaxart -16,892.57% -67.56% -53.76%

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

