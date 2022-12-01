Reviewing Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 7.84% 17.07% 6.06% Senseonics 1,450.19% -195.50% 71.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.82 billion 1.81 $363.58 million $1.97 22.89 Senseonics $13.68 million 38.81 -$302.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensata Technologies and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Sensata Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Senseonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensata Technologies beats Senseonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management. This segment serves customers in the automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road industries. The Sensing Solutions segment develops and manufactures application-specific sensor and electrical protection products primarily serving the industrial and aerospace markets. Its products include pressure and position sensors, motor and compressor protectors, high-voltage contactors, solid state relays, bimetal electromechanical controls, power inverters, charge controllers, battery management systems, operator controls, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

About Senseonics

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.