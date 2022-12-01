RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 34,789 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.