RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 553 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

