RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 899.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 198.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

