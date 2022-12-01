RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 632,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

