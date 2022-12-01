RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

