RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.86 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

