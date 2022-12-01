RFG Advisory LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 7.51% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 121,459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FIVA stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

