RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 24,586 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 938.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

